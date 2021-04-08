Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $265,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 962,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 178,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 159,232 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $250.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.