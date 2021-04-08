MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $693.53 and last traded at $690.43. Approximately 7,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 988,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $743.04 and its 200 day moving average is $454.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,779.42 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

