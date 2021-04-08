MiL.k Hits Market Capitalization of $200.38 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $200.38 million and $191,393.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

