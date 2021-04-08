MimbleWimbleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,377.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $178.94 million and $7,377.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $16.69 or 0.00028706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00457996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.98 or 0.04786093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,720,069 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.