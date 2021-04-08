Minter Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.59 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $73.59 million and $1.45 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,939,245,248 coins and its circulating supply is 3,734,035,681 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

