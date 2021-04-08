MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $537,017.13 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $537,017.13 and $1,241.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,866.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.17 or 0.03575778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.81 or 0.00386772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.80 or 0.01093556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00461274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.00420787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00311514 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

