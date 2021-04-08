MIR COIN (MIR) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $164,583.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00262757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00781565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.06 or 1.00100682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.00716664 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

