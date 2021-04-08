Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $10.64 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $563.95 million and $31.43 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00018274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,997,726 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

