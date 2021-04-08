Mirrored Apple Price Tops $129.06 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $129.06 or 0.00223242 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $29.47 million and approximately $175,172.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00257117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00787249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.93 or 1.00104601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.00702925 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 228,343 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

