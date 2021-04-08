Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $337.34 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $29.20 million and $449,814.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $337.34 or 0.00582642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.69 or 0.00785316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.91 or 0.99833201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00702995 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 86,559 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

