Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $47,282.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.03 or 0.00029240 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,804,466 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

