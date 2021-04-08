Mirrored ProShares VIX 1-Day Volume Reaches $410,611.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for $8.50 or 0.00014727 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $410,611.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,124,664 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

