Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $41.19 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $153,937.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $41.19 or 0.00070763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00264861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.95 or 0.99369526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00704711 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 662,386 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

