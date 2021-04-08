Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $40.74 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $40.74 or 0.00071078 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.95 million and $140,551.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00262282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00778571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.36 or 1.00834455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00686694 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 661,427 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.