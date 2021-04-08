Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $6,825,000.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

