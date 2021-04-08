Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 170.6% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 72.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 170.6% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $170.32 million and approximately $379.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00393107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.