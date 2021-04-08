Mixin (XIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,306.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $787.55 or 0.01362345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $432.43 million and approximately $49,306.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,086 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.