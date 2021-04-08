Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 389,915 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

