Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 389,915 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
