MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 60.1% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $266.40 and a one year high of $408.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

