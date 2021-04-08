Modern Investment Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $271.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $271.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 155.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,116,357 coins and its circulating supply is 3,327,626 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

