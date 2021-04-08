Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $133.88. 136,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

