Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $448,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,930. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

