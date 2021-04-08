Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,629. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

