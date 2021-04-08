Modus Advisors LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,717,000 after buying an additional 53,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 854.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,363,000 after buying an additional 86,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $223.17. 104,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.