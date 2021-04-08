Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.71. 41,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,065. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

