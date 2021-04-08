Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 3,810 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

