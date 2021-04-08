Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $202.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

