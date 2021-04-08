Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Moncler has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.