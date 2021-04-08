MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $24,700.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003331 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00641948 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,748,246 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

