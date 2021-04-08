Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0724 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and $1.40 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.