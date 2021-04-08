Monkey Project (MONK) Market Capitalization Tops $762,411.82

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 378.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $762,411.82 and $2,138.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,291,608 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.