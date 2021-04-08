Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stake Cut by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.12% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE:MNR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

