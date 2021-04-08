Monolith Reaches Market Cap of $12.93 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $13,922.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

