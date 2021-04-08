Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,471. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

