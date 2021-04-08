Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.20

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 3037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

