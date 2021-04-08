Mooncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.68 or 0.00387679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.