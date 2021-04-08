MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.47 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003448 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $35.47 million and $148,231.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.00388910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,903,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,617 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

