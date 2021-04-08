MoonTools (MOONS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.62 Million

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. MoonTools has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $287,367.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $167.92 or 0.00287634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

