More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $239,374.61 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. More Coin has a market cap of $239,374.61 and $12,837.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

