Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,888.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,876.30 ($24.51), with a volume of 17875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,846 ($24.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,695.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,454.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of £865.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

