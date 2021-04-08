Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $924.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.09.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $794.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,522. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $790.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $725.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.