Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Hasbro worth $43,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

