Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 824,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

