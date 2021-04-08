Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $44,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

