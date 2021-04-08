Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 180.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.96% of Myriad Genetics worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.