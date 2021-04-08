Morgan Stanley Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $181.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $176.55. 5,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $179.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

