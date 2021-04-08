Morgan Stanley Buys 152,710 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Howmet Aerospace worth $43,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $7,453,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

