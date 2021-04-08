Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Everest Re Group worth $41,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $255.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

