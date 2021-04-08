Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of CF Industries worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.08 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

