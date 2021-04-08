Morgan Stanley Has $43.09 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

JKHY stock opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

